RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Owusu Bempah remanded into Police custody

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

An Accra High Court has remanded Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International into Police custody.

Rev. Owusu Bempah
Rev. Owusu Bempah

He was remanded together with three other accomplices.

Recommended articles

The three are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them.

Owusu Bempah and his accomplices were together charged with six counts.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges including threatening to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.

The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agrdaa.

The police in a statement said "Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and three others have been arrested. The other three suspects are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Pastor jailed 24 years for defiling 14-year-old daughter

File photo

Ghana Water Company to cut off water supply to parts of Accra

Water shortage

‘Don’t count on us, you neglected our region’ – Ashanti NDC Youth to Mahama

‘Don’t count on us, you neglected our region’ – Ashanti NDC Youth to Mahama

I was led by the spirit to defile my daughter - Pastor confesses

Defilement