Reports stated that the female student collapsed after writing Literature in English.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) in a statement said the female student complained of sickness to the school nurse on Thursday, 30 July 2020, just after sitting her final paper.

READ MORE: Senior High Schools that have reportedly recorded COVID-19 cases

She died upon arrival at the St. Joseph Hospital emergency ward, the statement noted.

According to the GES, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

It said: "Management of GES is waiting for the hospital authorities for the cause of death. Further details on the cause of death will be provided as soon as the report is received from the hospital."

The Service also extended its condolences to the family of the deceased student.