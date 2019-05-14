The move, he said, was in recognition of the enormous role played by chiefs in the development of their communities and the maintenance of national cohesion.

He made this known at the annual general meeting of the National House of Chiefs in Ho in the Volta region.

Togbe Afede, who doubles as the President of the Asogli Traditional Council said the peace of the country was more paramount than the division of the regions.

He added that the chiefs are also pushing hard for laws to be formulated to restore powers that had been taken away from them.

"I am appealing to traditional areas to take time and ensure consultations, in order to ensure a credible succession line in the chieftaincy institution, and a situation where only two persons would hide themselves and prepare such document would not help the purpose for which we want the documentation," Togbe Afede said.

He disclosed that the National House of Chiefs had also established a Common Fund for all the 16 regional houses of chiefs.

Reports indicate that there about 366 paramount chiefs in Ghana.

The regional breakdown is as follows: Ashanti – 60, Volta/Oti – 64, Western and Western North – 22, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo – 50, Upper East – 18, Central – 34, Greater Accra -13, Upper West – 32, Northern, Savana and North East – 62, Eastern – 11.

It will be recalled that, in 2018, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi said the government will pay allowances to all divisional chiefs and members of all the judicial committees of the various regional houses of chiefs.

Additionally, the government will procure 25 four-wheel-drive vehicles for the National House of Chiefs and other houses of chiefs to aid their work.

Dzamesi said the vehicles would be delivered to the houses of chiefs latest by the end of February this year.

He said the ministry was aware that many of the traditional councils were not functioning due to the absence of personnel to man the various offices.