Pardon Akuapem Poloo - Sammy Gyamfi 'begs' Akufo-Addo

In a tweet, Mr Gyamfi said the court should have been considerate since she is a first offender and pleaded guilty to the offence.

“The sentence given to @IamAkuapemPoloo is very harsh and high-handed. Given the fact that she is a first offender, pleaded guilty and showed remorse, non-custodial sentence would have been appropriate. Sad! I pray@NAkufoAddo remits her sentence or pardons her,” the NDC Communicator wrote.

Pulse Ghana

Rosemond Brown was found guilty of posting a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on his birthday back in 2020.

The Director of Child Rights International Ghana, Bright Appiah, was the complainant in this case.

He petitioned the police after the incriminating photo went viral on social media, and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).