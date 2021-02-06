Ghana Health Service officials say the patients are being isolated and undergoing treatment.

In a statement however the Volta River Authority (VRA) said a COVID-19 screening exercise has been ongoing for staff and students of the Akosombo International School.

“All who have so far tested positive are stable and without symptoms but in isolation for further management and treatment by the VRA Hospital staff,” it disclosed.

The authority also said, “staff and students have been advised to continue with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.”

“We urge parents and the general public to remain calm as our Health Professionals are adequately equipped to handle the cases,” it added.

The Akosombo International School is one of the Authority’s registered schools alongside a Basic School.

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has urged calm amongst parents and the general public.

Meanwhile, seven more patients have died from COVID, taking the fatality toll to 440 from Thursday’s 433, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Some 696 new cases have also been confirmed. This takes the active caseload to 6,089.

Out of the total of 69,255 confirmed cases since March 2020, a total of 62,729, have recovered and been discharged.