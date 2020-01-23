According to him, President Akufo-Addo will finally commission the ambulances on the said date.

“On the 28th of this month [January] President [Nana Akufo-Addo] will commission the entire policy,” the Minister told Joy News.

“…that is the first step in improving ambulance service…you’ll see us driving these ambulances around.”

Over 40 ambulances are currently parked at the State House in Accra

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to revamp the National Ambulance Service by providing ambulances for all 275 constituencies in the country.

Last September, the government revealed that some of the ambulances had arrived in the country as part of the first batch.

However, the ambulances are currently parked in front of the State House in Accra, sparking uproar among the public.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has criticised the government over the decision to keep the ambulances grounded.

Government, on the other hand, has explained that some salient features like tracking devices had to be installed before the ambulances could be operationalised.