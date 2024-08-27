Parliament approved $339m for Motorway expansion project, not $660m – Agbodza

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod on Monday, August 26, announcing plans to transform the motorway into a modern 10-lane highway. He said the motorway will be transformed into a modern 10-lane highway with full accessibility, easing traffic congestion and improving safety.

President Akufo-Addo announced that the reconstruction of the Tema Motorway through a public-private partnership with a wholly Ghanaian-owned company is a testament to the capabilities of local enterprises which signifies a progressive step forward for the nation.

The project, covering 27.7 kilometers, is divided into three critical sections.

The first involves the rehabilitation of the motorway itself, the second focuses on the George Walker Bush Highway, and the third targets the Nsawam Road.

The Accra-Tema Motorway links the industrial hub of Tema to the heart of Accra’s metropolis.

ACCRA-TEMA MOTORWAY PROJECT-PARLIAMENT DID NOT APPROVE $660m

1. The NDC is not against improving the Accra -Tema motorway . Indeed, we support the principles behind the project and demonstrated same in the past. But will not shirk our responsibility to ensure value for money and accountability.

2. ⁠Parliament ONLY approved $339m Multi-Year funding for the project . We did not approve $660m. No one has the right to commit the country to a future spending on the project without approval from Parliament.

3. ⁠The source of funding for the project is NOT SUSTAINABLE. The NPP is claiming the source of funds for the project is Mahama’s Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF). The NPP said the same thing about how they were going to fund the so called Agenda 111, Housing projects etc. We all know the status of Agenda 111 etc today . The NPP has collapsed the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF). Unlike the past when GIIF backed projects that are self financing and sustainable, such as Kotoka Airport Terminal 3 etc, the NPP incompetently invested the funds in unproductive ventures like SKYTRIAIN , PULLMAN HOTEL etc.

4. In any case, why is NPP not explaining why they cancelled the contract between the Road Ministry and Morta Engils and why they paid $2.5m towards that unwholesome contract?

5. Government currently OWES ROAD CONTRACTORS ABOUT GHS15BILLION for works completed and certified and NOT PAID FOR.

