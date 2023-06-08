ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Parliament summons Ursula Owusu over sim card deactivations

Evans Annang

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization is expected to appear before Parliament today, June 8, to provide details on the SIM card re-registration exercise.

Bad social media posts to be criminalised in Ghana – Ursula Owusu
Bad social media posts to be criminalised in Ghana – Ursula Owusu

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, lamented that the deactivated SIM cards, which have been taken off as a result of the delay in the release of Ghana Cards by the National Identification Authority, have affected livelihoods.

Recommended articles

“People’s livelihoods have been affected, and people’s mobile monies have been stuck on their cards. It is important that this House takes into consideration that the National Identification Authority has failed to issue any Ghanaian citizen a Ghana Card in any district office in December 2022, so it is not the fault of any Ghanaian that they have not been able to register their SIM card.”

The SIM card registration campaign started on October 1, 2021, and was due to end on March 31, 2022.

The National Identification Card, also known as the Ghana Card, is the only document that can be used to undertake the registration exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization Pulse Ghana

However, due to some difficulties in the acquisition of the Ghana Card, the NCA extended the deadline for registration multiple times until May 31, 2023, which was communicated as the final deadline.

About 7.4 million mobile money accounts, holding an amount of GH¢200 million, have not been registered and therefore deactivated.

Over 8 million subscribers, including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had their SIM cards deactivated after the May 31 deadline for the exercise.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend

BECE

We are not canceling BECE — Ghana Education Service

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare

Abigail Asare of Nsutam SHS

2 friends of barber who allegedly killed SHS girlfriend at Akyem Nsutam picked up