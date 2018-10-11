Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Part of Accra Mall collapses


Breaking Part of Accra Mall collapses

A source who was present at the mall said they heard noise from the ceiling and then realised that the ceiling of the building was coming down.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Accra Mall play

Accra Mall

Workers and customers of the Accra Mall this morning had to flee for their lives after some part of the mall's roof caved in.

Some of the workers in the mall have been evacuated to prevent anybody from getting harmed.

play

 

An eyewitness said they heard noise from the ceiling and then realised that the ceiling of a part of the mall was caving in.

play

 

They later realised it was the roof of the popular GAME shop. This caused everybody in the mall to flee for their lives.

READ ALSO: Pay 50% of principal in 1 month or face our wrath - Clients to Menzgold

According to the eyewitness, some people who were trapped have been rescued and rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment.

play

 

Meanwhile, security officers and personnel for the Ghana National Fire Service are present at the scene.

play

 

They have secured the premises to prevent further injuries and any impending disaster.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Ignorance: Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens for resigning Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens for resigning
#Number12: Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown out #Number12 Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown out
Police Raid: 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase Police Raid 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuase
International Day of the Girl: Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child International Day of the Girl Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child
Takeover: A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 million Takeover A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 million
Menzgold Issues: Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investment Menzgold Issues Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investment

Recommended Videos

Local News: Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3 Local News Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3
Prophet Badu Kobi Kobi: Akufo-Addo is being led spiritually by a dog – Prophet Prophet Badu Kobi Kobi Akufo-Addo is being led spiritually by a dog – Prophet
Unemployment: Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Minister Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Minister



Top Articles

1 Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol listbullet
2 'Sankofa' Mahama mobbed by nurses at Jirapabullet
3 Scoundrel Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli released on bailbullet
4 Modernisation Hiring Singaporean to redevelop Accra is illegal -...bullet
5 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
6 Good Old Days Here are photos of Nana Addo as a sportsman at...bullet
7 Remodelling Accra Gov’t engages Singaporean master-planner...bullet
8 New Roles Nana Addo appoints 3 Deputy CEOs for COCOBODbullet
9 Aviation Industry Wa Airstrip wasting away after one...bullet
10 Last Journey Freemasons attend Justice V.C.R.A.C...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates - Ministerbullet
3 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
6 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
10 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet

Local

KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency
Reinforced Office Cabinet KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency
COP James Oppong Boanuh
Appointment President Akufo-Addo gives Deputy IGP one-year contract
Delta Force members
Akoto Osei Attack Court remands 2 Delta Force members
Forensic Audit Grant us full prosecutorial powers - EOCO to Attorney General
X
Advertisement