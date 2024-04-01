Passport application fees surge, standard fee rises by 400%

For individuals opting for expedited service, the fees have also been adjusted. The expedited service for the 32-page booklet is now priced at GH¢700, while the 48-page booklet will incur a fee of GH¢800.

The decision to raise the passport application fees comes after the sector Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, proposed the need for a review to the Parliament's Committee on Subsidiary Legislation in December last year.

The objective behind this move is to enable the ministry to address losses incurred in the printing of passport booklets.

Minister Botchwey emphasized the necessity for Ghanaians to pay realistic prices for passports, given the prevailing financial constraints in the economy. She highlighted that the previous fee of GH¢100 per passport did not adequately cover the production costs, resulting in the government subsidizing each passport by GH¢300.

"It is time for Ghanaians to pay realistic prices for passports they acquire to travel beginning next year. The current situation is not sustainable for the state to continue subsidizing passports," she stated

