The Good Evening Ghana show host and political news reporter shared a tweet on his socials on Saturday, January 7, while Ghana celebrated its democratic march.
Paul Adom-Otchere to publish book on Ghana's democratic march '4th republic'
Renowned OAP Paul Adom Otchere is set to publish his latest book covering Ghana's 4th republic.
He posted a relaxation photo of himself danging a basketball in his home with a caption suggesting the release of his latest book
"Holidays are for basketball. And this holiday is celebrating 30 years of our most important democratic march. Congrats to Ghana, the military, the police, and the judiciary. This year our book about the politics that we have covered over the 4th republic will be published"
Born March 27, 1975, had his senior school education at the Presbyterian boy's secondary school and furthered to the University of Ghana and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Classics. He then studied Law, obtaining an LLB from the same university.
He also studied at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies where he was awarded a Master of Science in Development Economics.
Adom Otchere is the producer and the host of one of Ghana's longest political talk show Good Evening Ghana where he has interviewed notable Ghanaians and served as a board member of the National Communications Authority before he was appointed as chairperson of the board of Ghana Airports Company Limited.
