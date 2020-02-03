The group said failure to pay them their monies will go against the ruling government heading into the 2020 general elections.

The Public Relations Officer for the aggrieved customers Charles Nyame addressing the press Monday morning alleged that the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and the Chief Executive of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rev Ogbamey Tetteh have withdrawn their investments from the Gold Coast Fund Management.

According to him, the failure for the government to pay them their investments amounts to stealing from innocent, hardworking Ghanaians.

“No one prefers free SHS to his personal financial freedom…there is life after free SHS, our wards must continue to the tertiary after free SHS, therefore, we need our money. If Ken Ofori Atta and Rev Ogbamey Tetteh have been able to withdraw all their funds with Gold Coast Fund Management, then what we want to tell them is that we also deserve ours. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.

“You cannot steal from innocent citizens…ladies and gentlemen, we consider the action of Ken Ofori Atta and Rev Ogbamey Tetteh as stealing from the poor Ghanaians.”