Pre-wedding shoots have become trendy lately but the church is worried about the sexually suggestive ones.

In addition, the Church has also prohibited the serving of alcoholic beverages and playing of circular songs with ungodly lyrics during wedding receptions.

The church announced the ban at its Global Minister’s Conference Saturday at the Pentecost Convention Center (PCC) – Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region.

According to the General Secretary of the Church, Apostle Nana Yaw Kumi, "During the pre-engagement time, under the guise of courting, they would be taking all sorts of pictures and spread it all over the place, and the pictures suggest they are already married,” Apostle Kumi stated.

“You would realise that, where they are touching and what they are doing are things that are supposed to be done by marriage couples.

"So we really want to discourage that… some are even bold enough to bring it on the day of the celebration of the marriage, you see them on the screen – somebody has raised the lady, sitting on his lap, touching this place and all that.

"We really want to discourage it that is what mean by modestly and decently.”

Pastors of the Church have been charged to encourage moderate and decent weddings to cut down cost.