“People who could’ve saved lives were recording videos – Survivor of accident that claimed 10 lives

“But what breaks my heart is that there were a lot of people there who could have helped to save lives but they were on their phones recording videos of what had happened,” the survivor lamented.

Two buses collided in a wrongful overtaking on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway, leading to the loss of precious lives and the injury of others.

The bus with registration number GN 4741-10 is said to have been coming from Takoradi to Accra while the Deploma Bus with registration number GS 6262-19 was from Accra to Ivory Coast.

Recounting the incident, the survivor said: “I was travelling with some people so when I managed to get up, I rescued them first after breaking the glass of the bus to let them go through the back and I asked someone to open the front door.