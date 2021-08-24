“People who could’ve saved lives were recording videos – Survivor of accident that claimed 10 lives

He told Accra-based 3FM that “what breaks my heart” is the fact that while he was doing his best to rescue his colleague passengers trapped in the mangled cars, all the people who came around prioritized filming over saving lives.
A survivor of the fatal accident that occurred at Gomoa Mampong on Sunday, killing 10 people with 12 others injured, has expressed disappointment in bystanders who chose to film the scene instead of saving the lives of the dying victims.
“But what breaks my heart is that there were a lot of people there who could have helped to save lives but they were on their phones recording videos of what had happened,” the survivor lamented.
Two buses collided in a wrongful overtaking on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway, leading to the loss of precious lives and the injury of others.
The bus with registration number GN 4741-10 is said to have been coming from Takoradi to Accra while the Deploma Bus with registration number GS 6262-19 was from Accra to Ivory Coast.
Recounting the incident, the survivor said: “I was travelling with some people so when I managed to get up, I rescued them first after breaking the glass of the bus to let them go through the back and I asked someone to open the front door.
“Another guy, who could have helped was not conscious so I was left alone to rescue those I could and it took about 30 to 45 minutes before the Police and ambulance came,”
