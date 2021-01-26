According to him, revisionists will try to denigrate the late former President’s place in history if his works are not duly documented.

Mahama made the call during a public lecture organised in Accra on Monday on the legacies of the late Rawlings.

“I dare say that with J.J’s passing the revisionists of our history will commence their work again to try and denigrate the history of his life and work,” he said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

“That is what I say unless those of us who knew him and worked with him document his life and works for posterity, then historians of the hunter will write it for us.”

Mahama also called on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure the survival of the traditions started by their departed founder.

“Now more than ever is when we should close our ranks to ensure the survival of our party and tradition.

“The challenge that political parties face that makes the difference between success and failure is how you survive the passing of your founder,” he added.

The late Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Over the weekend, a vigil was held at the Air Force Officers Mess in Accra in honour of the late Rawlings.

A state funeral for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder will be held at Independence Square on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.