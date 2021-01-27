The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder was given a state funeral which lasted for three days.

He was laid in state from Sunday to Tuesday, allowing members of the public and other dignitaries to pay their last respects.

Rawlings’ burial service was held today, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Independence Square in Accra.

Rich cultural display at Ex-President JJ Rawlings' funeral

A procession was then held through the principal streets of Accra, from the Osu area to the 37 military Hospital and then to Burma Camp.

Bishop of the Keta Akatsi Diocese, Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, led the blessing of the resting ground of the former President.

Also, the military observed a 21-gun salute in honour the memory the late Rawlings, who was Ghana’s first President of the Fourth Republic.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Rawlings was there for him during the difficult times after he (Akufo-Addo) became President.

Paying tribute to Rawlings at his pre-burial service, Akufo-Addo said they had a mutual commitment to public service.

The President noted that he didn’t always see eye to eye with Rawlings but they later became very good friends before the latter’s demise.

“It was no secret that the relationship that existed between the two of us, right from the heady days of 1979, through to my brief period in exile, his assumption of office as the 1st President of the 4th Republic, the historic Kume Preko demonstrations, my period as Attorney General and Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Kufuor administration, to my being elected 2008 NPP presidential candidate, was one of open animosity. We did not see eye to eye,” Akufo-Addo said.

“However, with time, things changed. We came to see value in each other, and understood, to a very large degree, our respective perspectives. One thing we had in common was our mutual commitment to public service.

“From my entry into office, right up to the day he was called by his Maker, he remained a good friend and a repository of sound advice. I knew that, in moments of difficulty in my presidency, I could count on his considerable wealth of experience and knowledge. On those occasions, he came through for me," he added.