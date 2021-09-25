It would be recalled that in March 2020, some residents of Cape Coast took to the streets in demand of an international airport in the town chanting: "No airport No vote".

Consequently, Vice President Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia announced at the launch of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) manifesto in Cape Coast that the government would build an airport and a harbour there.

Some residents in the ancient capital were skeptical about the feasibility of the project and asked the government to be clear on that as they were looking forward to it.

However, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has assured residents of Cape Coast that the airport will be completed before the end of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's second term.