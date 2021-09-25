RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Central University student designs proposed Cape Coast airport

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A final year student of the Central University has exhibited the architecture skills in him when he designed the proposed and much-anticipated Cape Coast airport.

Cape Coast airport design
Cape Coast airport design

Pictures of the design posted on Facebook explain how the student has the talent of engineering and architectural work.

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that in March 2020, some residents of Cape Coast took to the streets in demand of an international airport in the town chanting: "No airport No vote".

Cape Coast airport design
Cape Coast airport design Pulse Ghana

Consequently, Vice President Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia announced at the launch of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) manifesto in Cape Coast that the government would build an airport and a harbour there.

Some residents in the ancient capital were skeptical about the feasibility of the project and asked the government to be clear on that as they were looking forward to it.

Cape Coast airport design
Cape Coast airport design Pulse Ghana

However, Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has assured residents of Cape Coast that the airport will be completed before the end of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's second term.

Cape Coast airport designed by Central University student
Cape Coast airport designed by Central University student Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Achimota robbery: CCTV footage shows how armed robbers attacked woman at gunpoint

Achimota robbery

Kidnapped 'Taadi' woman was never pregnant - Western Regional Minister

Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah(left) and the pregnant woman

I'm not pregnant - 'Kidnapped' Takoradi woman confesses

Josephine Panyin Mensah

Police officer Lance Corporal Agbeko grabs another humanitarian award

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko