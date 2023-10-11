ALERT: Plots to reshuffle Energy Minister ‘Napo’ to facilitate dubious deals at GNPC exposed

It is widely anticipated that President Nana Akufo-Addo will comply with these hidden agendas, setting the stage for a significant ministerial reshuffle that will enable these figures to pave the way for their questionable deals.

The Recall of Napo's Confrontation with GNPC Board Chairman

Ghanaians may recall the moment when Napo publicly confronted the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Freddie Blay, regarding the controversial PetroSA deal. This deal sought to relinquish a portion of Ghana's oil interests to the South African National Company (PetroSA).

As the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and the Energy Minister, Napo rebuked Blay for advocating the deal despite being informed multiple times that it would not gain approval due to its adverse implications for Ghana. He firmly instructed the GNPC board chairman to withdraw from the deal and cease further engagement.

False Reports and Media Warfare

In the wake of this clash, the Daily Guide, a newspaper linked to Freddie Blay, along with its affiliates, launched a sustained media campaign against the minister. This campaign aimed to mislead the public and generate discontent towards Napo.

A Disregarded Demand for Finance Minister's Removal

In a parallel development, the majority of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) expressed a majority decision to remove Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta from his role as the Minister of Finance. However, the President conveyed that while he acknowledged their request, it seemed unlikely that he would accede to it.

Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh in the Crosshairs

The impending reshuffle, according to our source, is poised to primarily target Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, who has consistently been in the spotlight for his principled stance against dubious deals in the energy sector.