Police announce major roadblocks in Accra from September 21 to 24: See diversions

In a statement issued on Friday, 20th September 2024, and signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the police provided details of the planned roadblocks and alternative routes for motorists.

Among the key changes:

“Traffic from the Central Business District (CBD) to Independence Avenue and Liberation Road will be blocked at the AU Roundabout. Motorists will be diverted onto Castle Road towards Ridge Roundabout, leading to the Kanda Highway and Gold House Traffic Light.”

“From the AU Roundabout, traffic will be redirected to Castle Road and Lokko Street, linking to Independence Avenue towards Labone.”

“Traffic from Madina heading towards Accra will terminate at 37 Roundabout and be diverted to Obasanjo Highway, Gold House Traffic Light, and Dr Liman Highway.”

“Motorists from 37 Roundabout will also have the option to turn onto Giffard Road, Second Circular Road, and Cantonments Road towards Dankwa Circle.”

“The Presidential Drive behind TV3 will be blocked at the Kanda Post Office Junction, with traffic diverted onto Dr Liman Highway.”

The police also warned pedestrians to avoid using the stretch between the AU Roundabout and 37 Roundabout during the period. Special arrangements will be made for individuals accessing essential locations, including the 37 Military Hospital and TV3, as well as residents living within the affected areas.

Police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) will be stationed at strategic points to assist motorists and pedestrians in navigating the diversions.

Although the police statement did not specify the reason for the operation, it is widely believed that the measures are aimed at preventing Democracy Hub, a pressure group, from staging a protest at Revolution Square, in front of the Jubilee House. Democracy Hub had planned a demonstration at the location, which the police have opposed due to concerns over public safety, order, and security.

Despite a meeting between the police and Democracy Hub on Friday, the two parties were unable to agree on the venue for the protest. The group remains determined to use Revolution Square, despite a restraining order from the Accra High Court, while the police continue to advocate for a change of location.

Motorists and the general public are urged to take note of these diversions and plan their movements accordingly during the specified period. The Ghana Police Service remains committed to maintaining law and order throughout the capital.

