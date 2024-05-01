Police arrest 1 person in connection with the shooting of a soldier at Kasoa

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities pending family notification, was immediately rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the soldier succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by hospital authorities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 1st, the Ghana Police Service affirmed their commitment to swiftly apprehend the perpetrator(s) involved in the heinous act.

"Preliminary Police investigation has established that the suspect, Benlord Ababio allegedly shot the soldier at Millenum City Kasoa," the statement read.

Benlord Ababio, the prime suspect in the shooting, is currently in police custody, where he is aiding investigators in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident. The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation, providing hope for justice for the victim and closure for their family.

Moreover, the Police have emphasized that they are in close coordination with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces, given the involvement of military personnel in the tragic event. The collaboration between law enforcement agency and the military underscores the seriousness with which the case is being pursued.

As the investigation progresses, residents of Kasoa and the wider Ghanaian community remain vigilant, urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist authorities in their quest for truth and justice.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice, while also reiterating their commitment to maintaining law and order across the nation.

Below is the full statement released by the Police: