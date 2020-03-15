A 32-year-old woman, Comfort Duodu, has been arrested by the Adawso Police in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region for possessing multiple Ghc50 and Gh20 notes suspected to be counterfeit.

A total sum of Thousand One hundred and ten cedis(Ghc1,110) of the said currency has been retrieved by the Police.

A police statement signed by DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, Regional Police PRO said on Friday, the woman went to the Adawso Market with fake a ¢50 notes to purchase foodstuffs and other goods.

However, some of the traders who were alert detected that the notes were fake and caused her arrest.

The Police rushed to the market and met a lot of traders whom the suspect had used the fake currencies to transact business holding her.

The police said a search conducted in a black handbag in possession of the suspect after her arrest by police revealed the sum of GH¢1,110 with same serial numbers of ghc50 notes and three 20 cedis notes.

He said, ten traders came to the Police Station with 50 cedis notes each with the same serial numbers to lodge complaints against the suspect after buying their items with the suspected fake currency.