According to the police, most of these arrests where made in the Greater Accra and the Greater Kumasi vicinities.

Analysing the figures on Accra based Citi FM, the Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent Sheila Kesse Abayie-Buckman out of the number, 127 are currently before the court while 458 have been granted bail.

“The number of cases in the court stood at 127 and the number of persons involved in these cases was 810 so out of these, 458 were granted bail by the various courts and the people who were convicted stood at 54".

Superintendent Abayie-Buckman also revealed that officers who were on duty to enforce the lockdown have been asked to self-quarantine.

About 8,000 police officers took part in the exercise and their samples have also been taken.

“They have been encouraged to self-quarantine and not mingle with people. For Accra, Tema, Kumasi we are looking at not less than 8,000. The Police Hospital takes these samples,” said Superintendent Abayie-Buckman.