Police chase woman for allegedly issuing fake cheque


An Accra Magistrate Court issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of a woman for issuing a fake cheque.

The police are looking for a woman who has gone into hiding for allegedly issuing a fake cheque to her customer.

This comes after an Accra Magistrate Court issued a warrant for her immediate arrest.

The suspect, Marabel Darko, 56, who is a trader and self-employed is alleged to have issued the fake cheque to the complainant, which was dishonoured at the bank. She has since gone into hiding.

READ MORE: 40-year-old man dies in Police cells after alleged ‘torturing’

She is dark in complexion and stands at five feet, four inches (5,4") tall.  The suspect, Darko was last seen in a black top and jeans at Tuba and Kaneshie on November 10, 2017.

She is believed to be hiding in Accra, Tuba, Kaneshie or La.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Headquarters signed by its Head, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, anybody with information Madam Darko’s whereabouts should report to the Accra Central Police station or call telephone numbers 0302662517, 0242502044, Police Hotline 191, and the Police Crime Fighters MTN/Vodafone Toll Free Number, 18555.

