The Yaa Naa, who is the Overlord of Dagbon, is said to have ordered Police Commander, Peter Ayirezang, to leave the town with immediate effect.

The youth of the Yendi township stepped in to carry out the Yaa Naa’s order by kicking him out.

“The Overlord gave a command around 5:00 pm [on Saturday] that the behaviour of the Divisional Commander looks odd and very disrespectful to the Overlord of Yendi and so he should leave Yendi before 7:00 pm,” a former Presiding Member of the Yendi Municipal Assembly, Abu Zolge, said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“So, the youth came out in their numbers and asked him to obey the order given by the Overlord of Dagbon.

“The BNI Director, the Crime Officer and the District Commander all came to the Palace to plead but the plea was refused. So around 6:30 am he [the Divisional Commander] left Yendi.”

Mr. Zolge explained that Yaa-Naa had settled a dispute between two of his sub-chiefs but, three days later, the Police Commander went ahead to invite them for further investigation.

He said the sub-chiefs informed the Yaa Naa of the Commander’s invitation and he asked them to honour it.

According to him, the Yaa-Naa then sent a representative to inform the Police Commander that the case had been settled, but the latter went ahead to order the arrest of the sub-chiefs.

This, Mr. Zolge said, infuriated the Yaa-Naa who in turn decreed that the Police Commander left the town with immediate effect.

“I have left Yendi because if you are with someone and he says he can’t work with you, what can you do? I am in Tamale en-route to Accra; I will go to Accra tomorrow [Monday]. I have reported to the administration and they have recalled me to be reposted,” the Police Commander, Peter Ayirezang, confirmed his departure.