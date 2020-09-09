The operation is targeting red light districts and sex workers hotels across the city.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command DSP Effia Tenge in a Citi News interview said the operation was part of an exercise aimed at reducing crime in the city.

“The Cantonment police embarked on a two-day special operation to clamp down on persons soliciting for men or engaging in prostitution. The operation was carried out around the Togo embassy, the Oxford street and the Akufo-Addo roundabout among others.”

“It is part of an ongoing exercise to raid the metropolis of criminal activities especially places noted for crime.”

On Monday, the police arrested 17 commercial sex workers at Cantonments in Accra.

The suspects were apprehended with quantities of condoms at areas such as Togo Embassy and Osu Oxford Street.

