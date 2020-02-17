According to a statement released by the police, the new suspect was arrested on February 13 upon a tipoff from the first suspect.

Ruth Eshun was allegedly raped and murdered on February 3, 2020, while on her way home from duty.

The arrested suspect Kofi Garba alias Amanya Attiuwenti 37 years, a mason apprentice has been arrainged before the Asokwa District Court to assist in investigations.

She was laid to rest yesterday. Mourners mostly drawn from the 13 nursing unions in Ghana were seen shedding tears as they filed past a white casket which contained the remains of their departed colleague.

