Family, friends and other sympathizers gathered at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Sewua to grieve the passing of Ruth Eshun.

Murdered Ghanaian nurse laid to rest

Mourners mostly drawn from the 13 nursing unions in Ghana were seen shedding tears as they filed past a white casket which contained the remains of their departed colleague.

She was allegedly raped and murdered on February 3, 2020, while on her way home from duty.

Ruth Eshun, 37, left behind a husband and three children.

Meanwhile, parliament has called for swift investigations into the gruesome death of the nurse.