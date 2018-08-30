Police Hospital to bury 150 unclaimed dead bodies

news

The police hospital in Accra has given a 21 day ultimatum to the general public to claim the dead bodies of their relatives in its morgue or risk mass burial.

According to a press statement released by the hospital and signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the hospital, ASP Yaw Nketia Yeboah, about 150 unknown and unclaimed bodies are deposited at the morgue, and the exercise is aimed at decongesting the morgue which is currently filled to capacity.

It noted that the public can contact the pathology department of the hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time now.

The public is also advised to always inform relatives of their movements and travel schedules and also develop the habit of carrying with them any form of personal identifications to help the police as and when the need arises.