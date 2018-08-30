Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police Hospital to bury 150 unclaimed dead bodies


Decongest Police Hospital to bury 150 unclaimed dead bodies

About 150 unknown and unclaimed bodies are deposited at the morgue, and the exercise is aimed at decongesting the morgue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The police hospital in Accra has given a 21 day ultimatum to the general public to claim the dead bodies of their relatives in its morgue or risk mass burial.

According to a press statement released by the hospital and signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the hospital, ASP Yaw Nketia Yeboah, about 150 unknown and unclaimed bodies are deposited at the morgue, and the exercise is aimed at decongesting the morgue which is currently filled to capacity.

READ MORE: Police Hospital to bury 120 unclaimed dead bodies

It noted that the public can contact the pathology department of the hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time now.

The public is also advised to always inform relatives of their movements and travel schedules and also develop the habit of carrying with them any form of personal identifications to help the police as and when the need arises.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

KNUST: No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO KNUST No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO
Cathedral Project: Christian Council open to changing location for National Cathedral Cathedral Project Christian Council open to changing location for National Cathedral
Italian Navy: Durand de la Penne to arrive in Ghana August 30 Italian Navy Durand de la Penne to arrive in Ghana August 30
Church Project: Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedral Church Project Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedral
Hero's Journey: Sales girl turns successful entrepreneur Hero's Journey Sales girl turns successful entrepreneur
Theft: Thieves break into Attorney-General's office Theft Thieves break into Attorney-General's office

Recommended Videos

Local News: Islamic group condemns Gov't involvement in National Cathedral Local News Islamic group condemns Gov't involvement in National Cathedral
Local News: Shut up; Don't join in crucifying Otabil - Duncan-Williams Local News Shut up; Don't join in crucifying Otabil - Duncan-Williams
Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah: Some ladies are responsible for road accidents in Ghana Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu Bempah Some ladies are responsible for road accidents in Ghana



Top Articles

1 National Cathedral Chief Justice apologises to judges facing eviction...bullet
2 Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National...bullet
3 Condolences Kofi Annan's family visits Mahamabullet
4 Hero's Journey Sales girl turns successful entrepreneurbullet
5 Huge Boost Govt takes delivery of 105 Toyota cars to equip...bullet
6 Church Building National Cathedral project: What it meansbullet
7 Church Project Why the Islamic organisation opposes National...bullet
8 Theft Thieves break into Attorney-General's officebullet
9 National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges...bullet
10 Video Watch Asantehene Otumfuo's convoy to Okyenhene's...bullet

Related Articles

KNUST No Conti female student harassed; they were having fun – KNUST PRO
Cathedral Project Christian Council open to changing location for National Cathedral
Church Project Why the Islamic organisation opposes National Cathedral
Italian Navy Durand de la Penne to arrive in Ghana August 30
Theft Thieves break into Attorney-General's office
Hero's Journey Sales girl turns successful entrepreneur
Alarming! Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance
Condolences Kofi Annan's family visits Mahama
ARC Achimota Retail Centre thrills customers with fun soccer challenge
Church Building Nana Addo treading on dangerous grounds over National Cathedral - Nyaho Tamakloe

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

Kwaku Agyeman Manu
Alarming! Who is keeping our money? - Health students strike over 10-months allowance
ARC Achimota Retail Centre thrills customers with fun soccer challenge
Artistic impression of the yet-to-be built National Cathedral
Justification Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure, says top Rev. Minister
National Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu
Anas Exposé Chief Imam denies blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary