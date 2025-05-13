Kennedy Agyapong mocks Anas amid jubilation over $500 defamation award (video)

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has responded to a U.S. court decision that reduced the defamation damages he was ordered to pay investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas—from $18 million to just $500.

In a viral video, Mr Agyapong is seen jubilating with close associates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the verdict. The footage shows one of his supporters handing him $500 in cash, as the room erupts in laughter.

Another video shows Mr Agyapong mockingly stating that he would be willing to pay Anas $5,000 instead of the $500 awarded by the court.

The Verdict

On Monday, 12 May, the Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey, United States, ordered Mr Agyapong to pay $500 after he was found guilty of defaming Anas in a 2021 interview.

This amount represents a dramatic reduction from the initial $18 million in damages awarded by a jury of the same court.

In a press statement confirming the revised ruling, Anas revealed that following the earlier judgment, Mr Agyapong filed a motion for remittitur—a legal request asking the judge to reduce the damages awarded.

Anas explained that while the court upheld the guilty verdict, the financial penalty was significantly reduced.

In his statement, Anas expressed gratitude for the affirmation of guilt, reiterating that the case was about justice rather than financial compensation:

Many avenues of redemption accrue to me. But it is important to state, as I previously did, that this fight has not been about the money, but rather, a fight for truth and justice.

He added:

I am happy that not a single allegation was proven against me in court, even when Kennedy Agyapong was given full opportunity to substantiate them.