Police interdict Chief Inspector over misconduct, 2nd interdiction in a week

“We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate,” the Police stated in a statement on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

This marks the second time in less than one week that the law enforcement agency has taken decisive action against its officers for alleged misconduct. On Friday, February 2, 2024, Police Officer № 49187, General Corporal Wise Bessey, stationed at the Takoradi District Police Command, was interdicted for an alleged assault on a member of the public in Takoradi, Western Region.

Just as in the case of Chief Inspector Kuwornu, Corporal Bessey’s interdiction is intended to allow for a thorough investigation into the incident and the professional conduct of the Police officer, in line with Police Service Regulations.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, contacted the victim of the alleged assault and assured him of the necessary Police assistance and a thorough investigation into the incident.