According to the law enforcement agency, the senior officer’s interdiction aims to allow for a thorough investigation into his conduct in line with Police Service Regulations.
Police interdict Chief Inspector over misconduct, 2nd interdiction in a week
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted Police Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, stationed in the Central Region, for misconduct captured in a video that got to the attention of the Police Administration.
“We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate,” the Police stated in a statement on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
This marks the second time in less than one week that the law enforcement agency has taken decisive action against its officers for alleged misconduct. On Friday, February 2, 2024, Police Officer № 49187, General Corporal Wise Bessey, stationed at the Takoradi District Police Command, was interdicted for an alleged assault on a member of the public in Takoradi, Western Region.
Just as in the case of Chief Inspector Kuwornu, Corporal Bessey’s interdiction is intended to allow for a thorough investigation into the incident and the professional conduct of the Police officer, in line with Police Service Regulations.
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, contacted the victim of the alleged assault and assured him of the necessary Police assistance and a thorough investigation into the incident.
The recent interdictions by the Ghana Police Service underscore its commitment to upholding professionalism and accountability within its ranks. These actions demonstrate a proactive approach to addressing alleged misconduct and ensuring that officers are held accountable for their actions. By initiating thorough investigations and providing support to victims, the Police Service reaffirms its dedication to serving the community with integrity and transparency.
