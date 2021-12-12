RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police officer dies after being run over by unregistered car at checkpoint

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A Police constable has sadly died after he was knocked down by an unregistered vehicle while on duty at a checkpoint.

File Photo
File Photo

The unfortunate incident is said to have happened at Akwadum in the Eastern Region, with the deceased officer identified as Chris Quarshie.

His death was confirmed by the Eastern Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh.

Deceased Police officer, Constable Chris Quarshie
Deceased Police officer, Constable Chris Quarshie Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the driver to run over the police officer has also been identified as 53-year-old John Adu Adjei.

The suspect was driving a Toyota Tundra with DV plate 35186-21 and was heading towards Suhum from Koforidua.

According to a report by 3news, he crashed into a barricade near the Akwadum Police checkpoint, knocking down the officer.

Constable Chris Quarshie was initially admitted at the St Joseph’s Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

He was later referred to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment, but passed away while on admission.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver is currently in the grips of the Police, with investigations still ongoing.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

