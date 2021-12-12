Police officer dies after being run over by unregistered car at checkpoint

His death was confirmed by the Eastern Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh.

Meanwhile, the driver to run over the police officer has also been identified as 53-year-old John Adu Adjei.

The suspect was driving a Toyota Tundra with DV plate 35186-21 and was heading towards Suhum from Koforidua.

According to a report by 3news, he crashed into a barricade near the Akwadum Police checkpoint, knocking down the officer.

Constable Chris Quarshie was initially admitted at the St Joseph’s Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

He was later referred to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment, but passed away while on admission.