The President, addressing the 62nd Independence day anniversary in Tamale, said the allowance has been increased from $30 to $35.

"I am pleased to announced that, like our armed forces, who serve with distinction on peacekeeping duties, members of the police service, who represent us abroad, have also seen their allowances increased from 30 to 35 US dollars," the president said.

It will be recalled that in 2017, the president also announced the peacekeeping allowance of soldiers on peacekeeping duties has been increased to $35 from $30.