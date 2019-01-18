Hussein-Suale was shot on Wednesday night on his way home at Madina in Accra.

The police said anyone with information or a hint of who the killers might be should contact them for the reward.

Ahmed's death has caused an outrage among the media and a cross section of Ghanaians.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned the shooting and has charged the Ghana Police Service to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters has taken over the matter.

They have entreated the public to “volunteer information through the following police social media handles: Email: padphotopol@gmail.com, Facebook: GhPoliceService, Twitter: @GhPoliceService, or call the police on telephone numbers: 0244623866, 0242814863 or toll-free numbers 18555 and 191”.