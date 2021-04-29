Police raid Kasoa; 300 Nigerians arrested

The suspected criminals including five women were arrested in a special operation dubbed “Operation Storm Kasoa.”

The operation, according to the police is to clamp down on criminal activities in Kasoa and its environs.

According to the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong who spoke to Citi FM, indicated that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable will be put before court.

She again noted that tent cities will be mounted in various communities in Kasoa to fight crime while the police are encouraging the formation of watchdog committees to boost the fight.

“We arrested 340 suspects, most of them being Nigerians including five females. Nine of the suspects were found with substances suspected to be Indian hemp. A total of 245 laptops, 142 assorted mobile phones and 6 Nigerian passports were retrieved from the suspects during the operation…The public’s cooperation is much needed. They should share information with the police. We say if you see something, say something,” she stated.

Pulse Ghana

The suspects were arrested in areas such as Budumburam camp, Kasoa CP, Adade, Akweley and Ofaakor.