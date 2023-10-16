Police rescue Kubuase chief from alleged kidnappers

In a statement by the Police on the rescue, it said the alleged victim, in the early morning of today Monday, 16th October 2023, was forcefully taken from his house by some six (6) persons to an unknown location.

“The Police have rescued one Nana Ottupre Kwagyan, the chief of Kubease, a suburb of Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region who was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown men.

“The swift intervention of the Police following a report of the incident led to the rescue of the victim at Abene. The victim is currently in safe custody while the investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested,” the statement said.

In other news, some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that stormed the studios of UTV have been fined GHS2,400 each.

They were charged for being on the premises for unlawful purpose and arraigned before court on October 16, 2023. They pleaded guilty to the charges and were subsequently convicted by the court.

The irate youth delayed the airing of the popular show – United Showbiz – saying A Plus, real name Kwame Obeng Asare, who is a regular pundit on the show, has shown gross disrespect to the NPP by tearing apart on set a letter from the party raising concerns about the show.

