In a series of tweet to update the nation on the unfolding development, the police assured that it will cover all angles of the investigation.

According to the update, the families of the three missing girls are assisting the police with DNA samples as part of the investigations.

The police also dismissed claims that it discovered the bodies following a confession or a tip-off.

The police said: "Update On Found Human Remains in Takoradi Police made the as result of ongoing efforts at examining several angles of the investigation. Claims that a confession or tip-off led to the discovery are untrue.

"On Saturday 3rd August, 2019, Police held discussion with families of the three missing ladies, to assist with DNA samples as part of the investigation. The families are cooperating with the Police in this endeavor.

"The Police Administration assures of covering all other angles of the investigation, while it expects to conclude DNA tests within the next four weeks."

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019 and have since not been found.

The key suspect, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, a Nigerian, was jailed recently but is still facing other charges before the Sekondi High Court after he escaped from jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.

Last Friday, Police retrieved human parts from the septic tank of his apartment with suspicion these could be the missing girls.