This is to ensure they have taken the COVID-19 shot.
Police to inspect COVID-19 vaccination cards of trotro drivers from January 2022
The Police have served notice that it will start inspecting the vaccination cards of all commercial drivers and motorbike riders from January 2022.
Additionally, workers of all government institutions and health facilities will not be allowed into their workplaces if they do not show proof of vaccination, while absence from work, for this reason, will deprive a worker of his or her salary.
Students who are 15 years or above, as well as all teaching and non-teaching staff, of secondary and tertiary institutions, are also expected to be vaccinated before 2022.
Patrons and workers of all restaurants, stadiums, beaches, and nightclubs are also expected to undergo mandatory vaccination and show proof before entry into such places.
The arrangements are part of a mandatory vaccination policy is to be enforced in January 2022 after the government had declared December, a National Vaccination Month.
The mandatory vaccination policy will be expanded in phases to cover more groups based on information gathered from the pilot.
