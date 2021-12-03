Police to inspect COVID-19 vaccination cards of trotro drivers from January 2022

Additionally, workers of all government institutions and health facilities will not be allowed into their workplaces if they do not show proof of vaccination, while absence from work, for this reason, will deprive a worker of his or her salary.

Students who are 15 years or above, as well as all teaching and non-teaching staff, of secondary and tertiary institutions, are also expected to be vaccinated before 2022.

Patrons and workers of all restaurants, stadiums, beaches, and nightclubs are also expected to undergo mandatory vaccination and show proof before entry into such places.

The arrangements are part of a mandatory vaccination policy is to be enforced in January 2022 after the government had declared December, a National Vaccination Month.