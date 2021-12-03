RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police to inspect COVID-19 vaccination cards of trotro drivers from January 2022

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Police have served notice that it will start inspecting the vaccination cards of all commercial drivers and motorbike riders from January 2022.

Trotro
Trotro

This is to ensure they have taken the COVID-19 shot.

Recommended articles

Additionally, workers of all government institutions and health facilities will not be allowed into their workplaces if they do not show proof of vaccination, while absence from work, for this reason, will deprive a worker of his or her salary.

Students who are 15 years or above, as well as all teaching and non-teaching staff, of secondary and tertiary institutions, are also expected to be vaccinated before 2022.

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine Pulse Ghana

Patrons and workers of all restaurants, stadiums, beaches, and nightclubs are also expected to undergo mandatory vaccination and show proof before entry into such places.

The arrangements are part of a mandatory vaccination policy is to be enforced in January 2022 after the government had declared December, a National Vaccination Month.

The mandatory vaccination policy will be expanded in phases to cover more groups based on information gathered from the pilot.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police sexually harass

NSMQ 2021: Prempeh College beats PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS to win fifth title

Prempeh College

Check out the champions of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2021

NSMQ trophy

Practice of LGBTQ at Wesley Girls' and Mfantsiman SHS getting worse – Foh-Amoaning

Wesley Girls' Senior High School