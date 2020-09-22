The number is even more, but the 28 are the political parties in Ghana that are duly registered to partake in elections.

Ghana has come a long way since gaining independence in 1957. At the time, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) was the deal.

The CPP faced its toughest challenge from the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), which served as the major opposition party at the time.

Fast forward to 1992, when the Fourth Republic began, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) became the two largest political parties in Ghana.

Political parties in Ghana

The two have dominated over the last three decades and are expected to continue being the top dogs for the foreseeable future.

Interestingly, the CPP is still functioning, while a few other political parties have sprung up in recent years.

But do you know all the political parties in Ghana at the moment? Data on the Electoral Commission’s (EC) website suggests there are 28 of them.

These 28 political parties are the ones duly registered to contest in presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

Here are all the political parties in Ghana:

All People's Congress (APC)

Convention People's Party (CPP)

Democratic Freedom Party (DFP)

Democratic People's Party (DPP)

Eagle Party (EP) Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP)

Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP)

Ghana National Party (GNP)

Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

Ghana Union Movement (GUM)

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

National Democratic Party (NDP)

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

National Reform Party (NRP)

New Vision Party (NVP)

People's National Convention (PNC)

Progressive People's Party (PPP)

People's Action Party (PAP)

People's Destiny Party (PDP)

Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD)

United Ghana Movement (UGM)

United Development System Party (UDSP)

United Renaissance Party (URP)

United Front Party (UFP)

United Democratic Party (UDP)

United Progressive Party (UPP)

Yes People's Party (YPP)

Power Unity Party (PUP)