8 popular Ghanaian personalities who are old boys of Prempeh College

The School is named after the King of Ashanti, (Asantehene) Sir Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II, who donated the land on which the school was built.

The school topped matriculation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2004 with 441 students admitted and in 2012, with 296 students from the college admitted, and is considered to be one of the best secondary schools in Ghana.

Pulse.com.gh lists 8 Ghanaian personalities who are old boys of Prempeh College.

Kwadwo Mpiani

He was the former Chief of Staff and Minister for Presidential Affairs in the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He is a Ghanaian financial advisor and management consultant.

He also served as a member of parliament representing Mampong South in the Ashanti Region in the 3rd Republic of Ghana from 1979 to 1981. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mpiani attended Prempeh College in Kumasi between February 1955 and December 1961 where he had his secondary school education.

He later attended the University of Ghana from October 1963 to June 1966 and graduated with a Bachelor in Administration in 1966.

Mpiani also attended the Arthur D. Little Institute for Economics from September 1968 to July 1969.

Between 1979 and 1981 Mpiani served as a member of the Ghanaian parliament in the only parliament in the 3rd Republic with Hilla Limann as President.

During this period he was an active member of the Finance Committee and the Economic Committee of parliament.

After the military coup of December 31, 1981, by Jerry Rawlings, Mpiani went into political exile, first in the Ivory Coast and later in Great Britain.

He returned back to Ghana only after the end of the military dictatorship in 1992 under the then-elected President Jerry Rawlings.

From 2005 to 2009, Mpiani served as Minister for President's Affairs and Chief of Staff of the Presidency of President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He had oversight of the aviation sector from 2005 to 2006.

In April 2006 a whole ministry was and Gloria Akuffo was appointed Minister of Aviation whilst Mpiani remained Minister for President's Affairs and chief of staff.

Tonyi Senayah

He is the Chief Executive Officer of Horseman Shoes. Senayah began studying shoemaking in 2009 under a local shoemaker at Lapaz.

Senayah went to Prempeh College in Kumasi and is a sociology graduate of the University of Ghana, Legon where he was also a student leader.

In 2010, he opened Horseman Shoes, a Ghanaian-based footwear manufacturing company that produces men's dress shoes, unisex sandals and slippers, school sandals, and safety boots.

In 2015, Senayah ranked 9th as the Most Influential Young Ghanaian out of a list of 50 personalities and 16th in 2016.

Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Maxwell Kofi Jumah was the former Mayor of Kumasi when he was appointed in May 2001, former Member of Parliament for the Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

He holds a Master in Business Administration Degree in Finance and International Marketing from Rutgers University Graduate School of Management, United States of America in 1983.

He is an old student of Prempeh College.

Jumah worked as the Managing Director of Ghana Distilleries Company Limited (GDCL).

John Agyekum Kufuor

He served as President of Ghana from January 7, 2001, to January 7, 2008.

He was also Chairperson of the African Union from 2007 to 2008.

He started his primary and elementary school at the Kumasi Government School located in Asem built by Sir Gordon Guggisberg.

In 1951, he continued his primary education at Osei Tutu Boarding school (Osei Tutu Senior High School) from 1951 to 1953.

At Prempeh College from 1954 to 1958, he schooled from Form 1 to Form 5.

Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh

He was born on May 23, 1968. He attended Prempeh College, after which he studied Human Biology and Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Prior to Parliament, he was the CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009 and as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003.

He was the Minister for Education and currently the Minister-designate of Energy.

Dr. Kwabena Duffour

Kwabena Duffuor was the Finance Minister of Ghana. He has also served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

He was named as one of the four best Central Bank Governors in the World at an IMF/World Bank meeting in 1999.

Kwabena Duffuor had his secondary education at the Prempeh College at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana where he graduated in 1968 with a B. Sc. degree in economics. His postgraduate studies were at the Syracuse University in New York, the United States where he obtained a Masters in Business Administration degree in Finance and Banking and Master of Arts in Economics in 1975.

He was also awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy in International Finance in 1979 at the same university.

In 1958, Duffuor entered Prempeh College in Kumasi on a Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board scholarship, where he obtained both his O-Level and A-Level certificates in 1962 and 1964 respectively.

Yaw Appau

He is a famous Ghanaian judge and he has served in many capacities as a member of the judiciary.

He was called to the Bar in 1982. Before his appointment at the Supreme Court of Ghana, he had served in various capacities in the Judiciary of Ghana and was sworn into office on 29 June 2015.

He was in Prempeh College in 1965 but was unable to complete his studies for his Ordinary-Level ('O'-Level) certificate due to financial constraints.

He dropped out of school in 1967 and enrolled at the Ajumako Teacher Training College where he obtained his Teachers' Certificate "A".

He later received his Ordinary-Level ('O'-Level) and Advanced-Level ('A'-Level) certificates as a private candidate.

In 1977, he entered the University of Ghana to study Law and Political Science and graduated in 1980 with his bachelor of arts degree in Law and Political Science.

Kwaku Sintim Misa

He is popularly called KSM. He is a renowned Ghanaian actor, Director Satirist, Author, and also the host of the talk show The KSM Show.

He attended UST Primary School, the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, and Prempeh College.

After completing college, he received specialized training at the renowned National Film and Television Institute in Accra Ghana.

Anxious for deeper investigation into the performing arts, KSM left Africa to major in acting and directing at Trinity College in Connecticut, USA.

He subsequently earned a Master of Fine Arts in film production from New York University.