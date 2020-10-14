The representatives from Presbyterian Boys SHS, popularly known as PRESEC Legon, will be hosted at the Jubilee House at 4:00pm today.

This was announced by the President on his Twitter page after congratulating the school for winning the competition for a record sixth time.

PRESEC Legon was represented in the 2020 NSMQ by Daniel Gakpetor, Benjamin Quansah and Isaac Gyamfi.

The school won the competition with a total of 36 points, beating Adisadel College (ADISCO) who placed second with 31 points, and Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) who placed third with 21 points in the finals.

The President had earlier congratulated them for their record-extending victory and indicated that he couldn’t wait to meet them.

“Congratulations to PRESEC Legon for emerging victors in the #NSMQ2020,” Akufo-Addo wrote on Twitter.

“Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition. Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to Jubilee House soon.”