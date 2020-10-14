Cecilia Dapaah said the government has taken steps to ensure that homes are safe from the disease.

She attributed the gains made to the government’s decision to expand water supply to many homes.

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Mrs. Dapaah said this during the approval of the 2019 budget performance report of the Sanitation Ministry.

“We have increased access directly to water that is why we haven’t had any case of Cholera since his Excellency, the President assumed office.

“We pray that there will be no dysentery or cholera on any Ghanaian henceforth,” she stated, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea and can escalate into dehydration and even death if not treated.

The Ghana Health Service reported in 2014 that 28,975 cholera cases were recorded in the country.

The Service said the cases were recorded in 130 out of the 216 districts, with 243 deaths recorded as well.

Six hundred and eighteen (618) cases and five deaths were recorded in 2015, while over 150 cases were recorded in the Central Region in 2016 with no known deaths.