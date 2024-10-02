Presidency breaks silence on Nana Bediatuo Asante's health: 'We ask for prayers'

The statement confirmed that Nana Bediatuo Asante is indeed battling an illness but assured the public that he is responding well to treatment.
Amid growing speculation about the health of Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the presidency has released an official statement to clarify the situation.
Recommended articles
“The Office of the President wishes to inform the public about the health status of Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President. Following the conclusion of the meeting of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in the United States of America, where he served as a key member of President Akufo-Addo’s delegation, Nana Bediatuo Asante stayed behind to conduct further government business. He then began to feel unwell and was subsequently admitted to hospital.
“He is currently in a stable condition and responding well to treatment. According to the medical team, Nana Bediatuo Asante’s recovery is on track, and we remain hopeful for his swift return to full strength,” the statement read.
The presidency also called for continued prayers and support for Asante and his family during this challenging period, promising to provide further updates as his condition improves.
Nana Bediatuo Asante, a prominent Ghanaian administrator, lawyer, and consultant, has held the position of Executive Secretary to the President since 2017, following the New Patriotic Party’s electoral victory. He is also the Apagyahene of Akyem Abuakwa, a traditional leadership role within the Eastern Region of Ghana. In June, the President assigned him an additional role as an Ambassador-at-large.