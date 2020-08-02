John Mahama was the President of Ghana from 2012 to 2017 and was ousted from office through the 2016 presidential elections in over 1 million votes gap.

However, he has been given the ticket to lead opposition the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections.

John Mahama in his campaign has promised to address several

pertinent issues confronting Ghanaians at the moment.

But President Akufo-Addo has said that his successor has nothing good to offer Ghanaians, because his first tenure was a failure.

“Comparing my administration to that of Mahama is like chalk and cheese, there’s no semblance…You shouldn’t worry me with things that will disturb my peace. His administration is the worst government the country has ever experienced in the last thirty years, he told Wontumi Radio in the Ashanti Region.

Leave him. We are in an election year so he needs to say something and that’s what he is doing…I am confident that on December 7, the verdict will vindicate my hard work and the good works of this administration”.

President Akufo-Addo also thanked the people of Kumasi for their support for him and his government, urging them to go out and register in their numbers