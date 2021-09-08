President Akufo-Addo returns salary increment to the state

In a press conference in Accra, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin revealed that the refunded amount was GH¢238,000.

“The President had made it clear on May Day, even before the recommendations from the [emolument] committee, that he, the Vice President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers of state were not going to take any salary increment. He has refunded his, close to the tune of GH¢238,000.”

Mr Arhin added that other officeholders including, some staff members at the Jubilee House have also been directed by the Chief of Staff to do the same.

“With respect to the others, Deputy Ministers, Ministers and also the Vice President as well, all of those refunds will be made. The President made his on the second of this month that is last week Thursday and other appointees will also follow suit,” he said.

This comes months after First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo declined the offer to be paid allowances, following recommendations by the Prof Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu-led Presidential Committee on Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders.

According to a July 12 statement, she also “decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January, 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84.”