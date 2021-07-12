RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

TUC kicks against payment of salaries to Rebecca and Samira

Kojo Emmanuel

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has kicked against the decision to pay spouses of Heads of State.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia
Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia

The call comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding a recommendation by the five-member Emolument Committee for the inclusion of spouses of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the salary structure of Article 71 officeholders.

The TUC said Ghanaians appreciate the roles played by the first and second ladies but it is not right to pay them.

In a statement signed by Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the TUC said "Ghanaians appreciate what the first and second ladies are doing to support women's rights, child rights, and other noble initiatives towards social and economic development of our country. But neither the Constitution of Ghana nor the laws of land assign them any official duties and responsibilities.

TUC Secretary-General, Dr. Yaw Baah with Nana Addo
TUC Secretary-General, Dr. Yaw Baah with Nana Addo

"Therefore, the Trades Union Congress cannot support the payment of salaries to the spouses of presidents and vice presidents even if the Ntiamoa-Baidu’s Committee recommended the payment of such salaries. It is simply not right for anyone who has not been officially assigned duties and responsibilities in the public service to receive monthly salaries. The Committee probably sought to regularize the payment of allowances which were being paid already. But you cannot regularize the payment of allowances which has no legal basis."

The spouses of presidents and vice presidents are not specified under Article 71 of the Constitution of Ghana, the TUC added.

