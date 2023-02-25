ADVERTISEMENT
Prez Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on March 8

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo
The President will deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament as by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

The State of the Nation Address is expected to amongst others underscore the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead as well as the feats of the government and objections faced.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced a rescheduled date of the presentation in Parliament, he said the earlier date for the "SONA", was not suitable hence the pushover.

“So I got in touch through the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with H.E the President, and after an extensive discussion, it was shifted to the date to 8th March. For a good reason, his Excellency, the President finally agreed to the 8th March. We both had to agree to sacrifice some other assignments to do the SONA on the 8th of March,” he said.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
