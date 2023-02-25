Prez Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation Address on March 8

The State of the Nation Address is expected to amongst others underscore the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead as well as the feats of the government and objections faced.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced a rescheduled date of the presentation in Parliament, he said the earlier date for the "SONA", was not suitable hence the pushover.

“So I got in touch through the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with H.E the President, and after an extensive discussion, it was shifted to the date to 8th March. For a good reason, his Excellency, the President finally agreed to the 8th March. We both had to agree to sacrifice some other assignments to do the SONA on the 8th of March,” he said.