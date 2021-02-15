In the tribute posted on the Facebook page of Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Ankomah (BELA), he recalled their days from the Ghana School of Law and their subsequent struggles in America.

Although he has a flying career in the United States, Prof Essien said, “He never tried to get a green card. He was determined to relocate to Ghana to make a difference which he did. He started his own firm with his debating partner at Legon, Kwaku Letsa.”

According to him, the deceased’s father, Justice Kwamina Bentsi-Enchill, the author of ‘The seminal work, Ghana Land Law’, had in his earlier legal career, established the still existing law firm, Naoferg Chambers, which was inherited by Enoch D. Kom, famous for using his civil procedure wizardry to overcome his adversaries at the bar.

“Incidentally, Naoferg Chambers was named for Kojo’s paternal grandmother, Naomi Ferguson. Instead of joining his father’s old law firm, he chose to set up his own modern law firm. By all accounts, it is arguably the best law firm in Ghana.

“He set out to improve the legal system itself by building Datacenta into the preeminent digital legal publishing house, publishing the law reports of Ghana as well as legislation & subordinate legislation. He even completed a legal dictionary for Ghana.

“Kojo was a scholar, a lawyer’s lawyer & kind-hearted. I would visit with him in Accra whenever I travelled to Ghana. I will miss him. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Family sources who confirmed the death of the senior partner of Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah (BELA) did not disclose the cause of death.

The 73-year-old is said to have died after a short illness.