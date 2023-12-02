He suggested the need for a specific timetable for all political parties to conduct their internal elections to avoid such exhaustion.
Prof. Kobby Mensah expresses fatigue in NPP with too many elections in a short period
Kobby Mensah, a Professor at the University of Ghana, has expressed concern about election fatigue within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to the frequent occurrence of internal elections.
In an interview on TV3, Prof Mensah highlighted the multiple internal elections within a short period, including the Super Delegates Conference, Delegates Conference, parliamentary primary in orphan constituencies, and the last parliamentary primary for other constituencies.
This rapid succession of elections is contributing to the perceived fatigue within the party.
He remarked, "There appears to be fatigue in the NPP elections…It should be possible for us to have a timetable for the elections of the parties."
On the same note, delegates of the NPP are currently participating in the parliamentary primary for orphan constituencies to elect their candidates.
