ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Prof. Kobby Mensah expresses fatigue in NPP with too many elections in a short period

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Kobby Mensah, a Professor at the University of Ghana, has expressed concern about election fatigue within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to the frequent occurrence of internal elections.

Kobby Mensah
Kobby Mensah

He suggested the need for a specific timetable for all political parties to conduct their internal elections to avoid such exhaustion.

Recommended articles

In an interview on TV3, Prof Mensah highlighted the multiple internal elections within a short period, including the Super Delegates Conference, Delegates Conference, parliamentary primary in orphan constituencies, and the last parliamentary primary for other constituencies.

This rapid succession of elections is contributing to the perceived fatigue within the party.

He remarked, "There appears to be fatigue in the NPP elections…It should be possible for us to have a timetable for the elections of the parties."

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same note, delegates of the NPP are currently participating in the parliamentary primary for orphan constituencies to elect their candidates.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Charming homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims captured in lovely photos

Lovely homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims emerge [photos]

First year reopening for SHS still remain Dec 4

December 4, still remains reopening date for first-year SHS – Education Ministry

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES