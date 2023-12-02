Prof. Kobby Mensah expresses fatigue in NPP with too many elections in a short period

In an interview on TV3, Prof Mensah highlighted the multiple internal elections within a short period, including the Super Delegates Conference, Delegates Conference, parliamentary primary in orphan constituencies, and the last parliamentary primary for other constituencies.

This rapid succession of elections is contributing to the perceived fatigue within the party.

He remarked, "There appears to be fatigue in the NPP elections…It should be possible for us to have a timetable for the elections of the parties."

