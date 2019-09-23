He said promotions from Assistant Commissioner of Police to the Inspector-General of Police are all political.

“[This is] because it is the president who approves finally and the recommendations are made by the Police Council,” he said on TV3's Hot Issues.

According to him, the top echelon of the Service “is more or less political than administrative”.

COP (rtd) Oduro was controversially relieved of his position in 2017, with many imputing politics to it.

He was replaced by Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who was the an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).