Paul Ansah Ackom said the present state of the first presidential mausoleum is nothing to write home about as prostitutes, wee smokers, cattle and rodents have invaded the place.

"I visited Asomdwee Park on Saturday, June 8, 2019 and what even killed my soul was when I saw a man sitting on the tomb and smoking wee. I was really hurt," he said.

He also expressed concern about what he said is poor maintenance of the Asomdwe Park where the late leader has been laid to rest.

He said his visit to the Asomdwe Park revealed that the well-crafted metallic cover of the tomb had developed grim cracks detaching itself from the rest of the artefact.

He added that the family is considering moving the mortal remains of Atta Mills to his hometown for a befitting burial.